7 gamblers arrested

Acting tough against social crimes, Srinagar Police have arrested seven gamblers from a gambling site and seized stake money at Rainawari here.

In a statement, police spokesperson said police party from Police Station Rainawari raided a gambling site near Gondola following an input about gambling activities and apprehended seven gamblers.

“Officers have seized playing cards and stake money of ?82,300 from the gamblers. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Rainawari where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 51/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and investigation has been initiated,” the statement said.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” it added.