7 gamblers held

Representational Photo
Acting tough against social crimes, Srinagar Police arrested seven gamblers at Boulevard road here.

“A police party of Police Post Nehru Park raided a gambling site at Zabarwan Park Boulevard road following an input about gambling activities and apprehended 7 gamblers. Officers seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 26,060/- from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS RM Bagh where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 128/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station RM Bagh and investigation has been initiated,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

