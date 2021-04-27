8 more city areas declared as containment zones

The district administration Srinagar on Tuesday declared eight more areas as Containment Zones in the district in view of the fresh detection of COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the order issued by the DDMA Srinagar, the areas which have been declared containment Zones are Fatehkadal, Batpora, Chanpora, Panthachowk, Nowshera, Rawalpora, Hawal.

In a separate order issued by the Srinagar authorities, Rajbagh area of Tehsil South has also been declared as containment zones in view of the detection of more than twenty fresh Covid-19 cases. District Magistrate Srinagar, who is also the chairman of DDMA, Mohammad Aijaz Asad it has become imperative to take preventive measures in these localities to contain the further spread of the Covid-19.

“More than twenty Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Rajbagh area of Tehsil Rajbagh Srinagar, developing into a cluster of MCZS. We apprehend that the Covid-19 positive patients in the said cluster might have come in contact with many other persons in the area and there are chances of further transmission of the deadly virus in the locality and its surroundings,” the order reads. It states that in order to break further transmission of Covid-19 in the area and its surroundings, it is felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings.

“The area of 300 mtr radius from epicenter in, Rajbagh shall be containment zone. There shall be no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 mtr, the committee headed by Administrator of the containment zone (Tehsildar) may decide boundary of containment zone,” it reads.