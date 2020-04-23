8 persons discharged after completing quarantine period

At least eight more persons who were shifted into administrative quarantine here two weeks ago were discharged Thursday after successfully completing quarantine period.

The supervising officers oversaw their discharge and transportation to their respective homes.

The group like all others before them was under thorough medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and was discharged after clearance from doctors and health authorities.

A total of 1930 persons have been discharged from administrative quarantine so far after successfully completing their required quarantine in Srinagar.