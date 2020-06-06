80th KU Council meet | KU proposes Rs 398 cr for augmentation of satellite campuses

University of Kashmir has submitted to the varsity Council a Rs 398.35 crore proposal for development of infrastructure and augmentation of manpower at the main and satellite campuses, to enroll more students and start new courses.

The meeting, chaired by the Lt Governor GC Murmu who is also the varsity’s Chancellor, was also attended by the Council members from various parts of the country through Video-Conferencing.

During the meeting, the Chancellor sought a detailed report on the activities and various initiatives taken by the University.

He advised the University authorities to adopt a futuristic approach for upgradation of infrastructural facilities with latest technology and innovation.

He stressed launch of various academic and research programmes on varied subjects with special focus on most recent advancements in science and technology.

The LG “complimented and congratulated” the University authorities for achieving high position under NIRF ranking and securing the 53rd rank amongst the Universities, besides being the top most University in J&K.

He congratulated the faculty and students for grant of international fellowships, awards and scholarships. The Chancellor was quite considerate and keen in addressing all academic, research as well as administrative issues raised by the University during the meeting.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad welcomed the Chancellor to the first meeting of the Council. In his online presentation Prof Talat proposed grant of Rs 398.35 crores for the University to augment physical infrastructure and human resources, especially at the satellite campuses and convert them into specialized campuses for various courses.

Highlighting the huge mismatch between demand and intake capacity of the University, the Vice Chancellor informed the Council that the varsity receives over 20,000 applications for various PG programmes, but was able to accommodate hardly around 3,000 students.

The special proposed budget will help increase the intake capacity so that more students could get the opportunity of higher education at the University and also enable to start new demand driven courses at the main and satellite campuses.

The Vice Chancellor also informed about prestigious fellowship grants being received by the varsity such as Rama Linga Swamy, Ramanujan, Kothari, DST inspire and DBT-Welcome Trust for attracting and facilitating return of reputed scientists and scholars, of Indian origin from all over the world, to KU for promotion of research culture at the University.

The University will benefit from their rich experience, he said. “This centrally funded major project only requires a small budgetary provision from the state in terms of technical manpower and maintenance of machines.”

The Vice Chancellor flagged the achievements of the institution especially in the field of scientific research, international collaborations, community outreach and use of latest technology for teaching and learning and its contribution to SWAYAM and SWAYAM Prabha platforms of MHRD.

The Council was informed that Rs 50 crore has been approved under RUSA for research and innovative hub.

To further promote research for society and social good, the University presented proposals for establishment of Centre for Advanced Instrumentation for Research (CAIR) and Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations ( CIRI) for collaborative research.

Under the project the University will also develop special labs and testing facilities for serving the society during COVID19 like situation.

On the request of the Vice Chancellor, the Council allowed conduct of interviews through video conferencing, during COVID19 pandemic, for the teaching and non-teaching positions in the University.

Both the experts and candidates can be invited for the interview through video conferencing.

The University also submitted a proposal for implementation of reservation policy for various categories as mandated by law.

The University also sought advice of the Council for PG admissions for 2020. The Council asked the University to take a decision, on the conduct of entrance test or otherwise, after assessing the situation by June end.

The meeting was also attended by Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to LG; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner Finance department ; M Raju, Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring department; Talat Parvez, Secretary Higher Education; Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice- Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Chancellor’s nominees, Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah, Dr Fehmeeda Hilal, Dr Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Dr Shimla and Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, KU.