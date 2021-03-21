89 NIT Srinagar students qualify GATE-2021

At least 89 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have qualified GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering) examination-2021 the results of which were declared on Saturday.

As per a statement issued by a spokesperson at the NIT, the 89 students have qualified the exam with “good ranks” out of a total of 212 students who appeared in GATE exam at NIT Srinagar.

The qualified students comprise 35 students of Civil Engineering, 14 in Engineering Services Examination, 12 Mechanical, 11 in Electrical Engineering, 8 in Information Technology, 4 each in Chemical Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering, and another student from Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department, the spokesperson informed.

He further quoted Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal expressing gratitude to the qualifiers congratulating them on their success.

“The faculty in NIT is working for the students. They will not leave any stone unturned for the overall development of students. It is a proud movement for the NIT Srinagar and we will continue this dedication in future also,” Prof Sehgal said.

He urged the students to make the best possible use of available resources while also appreciating the tireless efforts of the faculty members, who, “despite COVID-19 challenges, did not allow students to suffer academics”.

“We taught students online as well as offline classes,” he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari also extended warm greetings to the qualifiers and urged them to work hard to achieve success.

He called it a proud moment for the institute saying there is no second option to hard work.

“I advise them to serve the society dedicatedly and selflessly,” he said.

Pertinently, on Saturday, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay declared the result of the GATE in which 7,11,542 appeared out of which 1,26,813 candidates have qualified for the prestigious exam across India.