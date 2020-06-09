9.90 lakh masks distributed among health workers, people in red zones: Admin

In a bid to combat corona pandemic, the district administration here has distributed more than nine lakh masks among health workers and people living in red zones in the summer capital Srinagar, in the past one month.

As per official data, 1.75 lakh surgical masks were distributed among health workers, one lakh masks were distributed among people in red zones and 1.23 lakh masks in other public areas.

Similarly, 12,600 reusable masks were distributed among health works, 57,000 masks in red areas and 4.36 lakh masks in other public areas.

So far, authorities have distributed 9.90 lakh masks in Srinagar and in addition to it 1.20 lakh masks have been provided to the Aganwari centres, the official data reveals.

Masks were also provided to respective block development officers for distribution among residents falling within their respective domain. Some of the blocks covered include Harwan and Qamarwari.

Among others localities covered include Syed Abad Soiteng, Lasjan, Panzinara, Theed, Dara, Khimber, Syedpora, Fafiq Gujri, Gandtal, and Nowgam.

As per the official data, the authorities have procured 32,000 metres of cloth for making masks of which 14,000 metres were provided to DSWO Srinagar and 9,000 metres each to Self Help Groups and local tailors for making masks.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the masks were delivered to people at the doorsteps.

“The teams distributing the masks worked very hard and are doing excellent job,” he said.

Citing an instance, he said a team of officials responsible distributed 9,000 in a single day, covering interior of Dal Lake, Habba Kadal, Karfalli Mohalla, ZainaqKadal and HMT areas.

He said another 9,000 masks were provided to AD Handicraft for 63 training centres and 3000 masks were given to direction office Handicrafts.

On 1 May, this year, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, wearing of facemasks was mandatory for people at all public places, including public transport, offices, shopping and market places.

The order also said that medical grade masks which were strictly for hospital use shall, however, be avoided for general use.

Authorities had also announced to distribute 15 lakh facemasks among people, with five masks to each family.

An official said the process for distribution of the masks was in “progress.” “More than two lakh masks are ready and in stock and further three lakh are under preparation,” he said.

As per the World Health Organization, wearing a mask lowers the chances of coronavirus entering the respiratory system through droplets left in the air from an infected person.