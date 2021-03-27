9 candidates shortlisted for post of Principal SKIMS MCH

Moving a step closer towards appointing Principal for SKIMS Medical College/Hospital Bemina, the SKIMS administration has shortlisted nine candidates including former interim principal for the coveted post.

As per the notification issued by SKIMS, nine candidates— Prof Riyaz Ahmad Untoo, Prof Showkat Ali Mufti, Prof Abdul Wahid Khan, Prof Syed Khursheed Ahmad, Prof. Rifat Ara, Prof Naseer Ahmad Mir, Prof Irfan Robbani, Prof Fazlul Qadir Parray and Prof Abdul Qayoom Lone have been shortlisted for the interview for the post.

“These candidates found eligible by the designated screening committee are hereby informed to present themselves before the selection committee,” the notification reads.

After failing to appoint full-time Principal for SKIMS Medical College/Hospital Bemina for nearly three years, SKIMS had scrapped the old selection committee and re-advertised it for the post of principal.

The premier health care institute SKIMS invited applications from the faculty members of SKIMS, Soura and SKIMS Medical College/Hospital Bemina for the post of Principal SKIMS MC/hospital.

The notification has been issued after withdrawing the earlier advertisement for the post which was issued in 2017. “In terms of approval conveyed by the competent authority, the advertisement notice No. 03 of 2017 dated June, 2017 for the post of Principal SKIMS medical college/ hospital Bemina is hereby withdrawn.”

SKIMS have now re-constituted a search committee for the post of Principal which will be headed by the Chief Secretary, BVR Subhramanyam. Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education, Director SKIMS and Ex-officio secretary to the government, Principal Government College Srinagar will be its members. Additional Director SKIMS will be its member secretary.

As per the advertisement notification, essential qualification which aspirants must possess includes post graduate medical qualification and other academic qualifications from a recognized institution. Minimum of 10 years teaching experience out of which at least five years should be as a professor in a department. The tenure of the principal has been fixed for two years.