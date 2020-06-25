9 COVID19 patients discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital

Nine COVID19 patients were Thursday discharged from SKIMS Bemina hospital after their full recovery from the diseases.

A statement said the patients were discharged after their repeated samples tested negative for the fatal infection.

“With these nine patients, a total of 436 patients have recovered from COVID19 at the hospital of the total 581 patients admitted till date,” said the statement.

It said the recovery rate of the COVID19 patients at the hospital was more than 75%, while the mortality rate was 0.6%, with four deaths.