9 COVID19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina, discharged

SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina on Friday discharged nine COVID19 patients who had recovered fully from the disease.

A statement said the hospital, a designated COVID19 facility was providing healthcare to the patients on the scientific lines.

The patients are provided hygienic nutritious food, and psychiatric counseling which has enabled us to discharge 81% of admitted COVID19 patients after recovery till date and we expect to move the numbers beyond 90% in coming days,” said the statement.

It said nine patients, four from Bandipora district, three from Budgam and two from Kupwara were discharged after full recovery.

The statement said a dedicated team of doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, sanitation and security personnel were putting up best efforts round-the-clock and their comfortable accommodation by the district administration Srinagar has facilitated the delivery of high quality health care to the COVID19 patients, including some highly co-morbid as well admitted in the hospital.

The statement said the Department of Microbiology did not lag far behind and commissioned a COVID19 testing lab in a short span of time with the help of assistance from SKIMS Soura.

It said the department besides repeat testing on the admitted patients has started receiving samples from Budgam and Srinagar for testing.

Today, the statement said, 267 samples from Budgam were tested and 266 reported were found negative with one sample defective.

The Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Reyaz A Untoo complimented his staff and also asked people to respect lockdown, maintain social distancing, use masks and avoid social and religious gatherings particularly in view of festive days ahead .