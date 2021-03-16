9 years on, Noorbagh-Qamarwari bridge yet to be completed

Despite passing of nine years, Noorbagh-Qamarwari bridge here is yet to be completed

The work on the bridge was started in 2011. The project was scheduled to be completed in four years. However, the project has been facing inordinate delay.

The project is being executed by Roads and Buildings department Kashmir. Once completed, the bridge is designed to reduce traffic jams at busy Qamarwari Chowk.

Suhail Ahmad, a local said that local population from the either sides of river Jhelum extended their cooperation to authorities for completion of the work.

“Work on this bridge is going on at snail’s pace,” he said. The ongoing project has already missed several deadlines. Initially it was scheduled to be completed in 2014. Later, the deadline was extended upto March 2017 and then upto December 2018.

“It has become a routine for authorities to initiate a project, construct some pillars or plinth and then leave it half¬way,” a local said.

The locals urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to direct concerned authorities to ensure completion of the bridge without further delay.

“The work is going on the project. It will be completed by end of this year,” said R&B Chief Engineer Showkat Jeelani.