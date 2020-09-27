9,405 candidates appear in SKUAST-K undergraduate entrance test

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on Sunday conducted entrance test at 34 centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

The test was held for admission to undergraduate courses for academic session 2020, in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary Sciences, Agric. Engineering, Sericulture and Fisheries.

At least 10,467 candidates had applied through online mode for seeking admission to various undergraduate degree programmes offered by the University, of which 9.405 (90%) students took part in the entrance test.

Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, accompanied by Prof MH Wani, Registrar; Prof MH Balkhi, Director Education and Prof Dil Muhammad Makhdoomi, Controller of Examinations visited some of these centres to assess measures for smooth conduct of the test.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction and thanked Principals/heads of the institutions, their staff for extending cooperation in smooth conduct of the test. He expressed his gratitude and thanks to divisional and district administration of Jammu and Kashmir divisions and J&K police for their cooperation and to University members who were directly or indirectly involved with the process of the conduct of test. The University had constituted different teams of observers under the supervision of Chief Observers of the rank of officers of the University for smooth and transparent conduct of the test.