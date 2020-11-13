Srinagar, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 11:23 PM

96 candidates file nomination papers for DDC, Panchayat, ULB polls in Srinagar

Scrutiny conducted, 1 nomination rejected for DDC polls
Representational Photo

With the last day of filing nomination papers for first phase on November 12, as many as 96 candidates filed their nomination papers for participation in DDC, Panchayat by-elections and ULB- by-election in Srinagar.

While conducting scrutiny of nomination papers today the papers of 95 candidates were accepted while one nomination paper of a candidate for DDC polls was rejected.

As per the data given by Election Office  6 candidates including 5 female candidates have filled their nomination papers to contest election for 3 Sarpanch constituencies. While 32 candidates including 23 male candidates have filed their nomination for vacant Panch seats going to polls under  phase-I.

For DDC polls, the election office has received 37 nominations including 22 from male candidates under phase-I.

An official statement said the candidates contesting DDC polls are from different National and State political parties.

Similarly for ULB polls 21 male candidates have filed their nomination papers to contest the polls from different wards under phase-I in Srinagar.

Out of 21 candidates, 11 are contesting as independent while other 10 candidates are fighting the polls either on National or State political party mandates.

