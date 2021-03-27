Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 11:57 PM

'A good film is one which touches your heart and soul'

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai interacts with MERC students
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 11:57 PM

Media Education Research Centre University of Kashmir Saturday organised an online session with celebrated Bollywood film director, producer and screenplay writer Subhash Ghai.

The theme of the session was, “What makes a good film?”

Trending News

DIC B'poraorganises Media Workshop for Journalists

'Fate of 5000 youth engaged under SBM uncertain'

Representational Photo

Recruitment of banking associates: J&K Bank declares result; link here

File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, who chaired the online session as the chief guest, described Ghai as the ‘showman of our times’.

“Everyone cannot be a Subhash Ghai, but with proper guidance and hard work, our students can become the Subhash Ghais of the future,” he said, extending an invitation to Ghai to visit the university.

In his interaction with the students, Ghai called himself a student of cinema.

Latest News

Union Health Secretary chairs high-level meet with 12 states, UTs

However, news agency GNS reported that three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital where one of them succumbed. [Image source: Twitter. @ChinarcorpsIA]

2 militants, soldier killed in Shopian gunfight

File Pic

9 candidates shortlisted for post of Principal SKIMS MCH

Nursing students stage protest

“A good film is one which touches your heart and soul,” he said.

Underlining the importance of taking the message across to the audience, Ghai said: “The level of communication between audience and the filmmaker is very important.”

“You have to cater to every kind of audience. Once you understand your audience, you understand yourself as a filmmaker. When you watch films, you come to know about the culture, values and people of a particular place,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the emergence of OTT’s and technological changes undergoing in cinema, he said: “Technology will keep changing, but human stories and emotions do not change.”

Registrar University of Kashmir Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was a guest of honour, welcomed Ghai and said: “His films have always tried to give a message to the audience throughout the globe.”

Dr Aaliya, HoD, MERC said: ‘Cinema has the power to facilitate better communication. Creative and challenging cinema transcends cultures and has no borders. The art of storytelling has to be mastered and an engaging relationship has to be formed with the audience.”

She thanked the guests and participants for sharing their valuable thoughts and ideas during the online session.

Prominent among those present were HoD, Film Producing, Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, Rabiya Nazki, senior faculty and former HoD MERC, Nasir Mirza; Aijaz-ul-Haq and Shafqut Habib from EMMRC, and other faculty members of MERC.

Prof Sabeha Mufti coordinated the online session while Aga Shahi, staff MERC provided technical support.

Related News