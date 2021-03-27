Media Education Research Centre University of Kashmir Saturday organised an online session with celebrated Bollywood film director, producer and screenplay writer Subhash Ghai.

The theme of the session was, “What makes a good film?”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, who chaired the online session as the chief guest, described Ghai as the ‘showman of our times’.

“Everyone cannot be a Subhash Ghai, but with proper guidance and hard work, our students can become the Subhash Ghais of the future,” he said, extending an invitation to Ghai to visit the university.

In his interaction with the students, Ghai called himself a student of cinema.

“A good film is one which touches your heart and soul,” he said.

Underlining the importance of taking the message across to the audience, Ghai said: “The level of communication between audience and the filmmaker is very important.”

“You have to cater to every kind of audience. Once you understand your audience, you understand yourself as a filmmaker. When you watch films, you come to know about the culture, values and people of a particular place,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the emergence of OTT’s and technological changes undergoing in cinema, he said: “Technology will keep changing, but human stories and emotions do not change.”

Registrar University of Kashmir Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was a guest of honour, welcomed Ghai and said: “His films have always tried to give a message to the audience throughout the globe.”

Dr Aaliya, HoD, MERC said: ‘Cinema has the power to facilitate better communication. Creative and challenging cinema transcends cultures and has no borders. The art of storytelling has to be mastered and an engaging relationship has to be formed with the audience.”

She thanked the guests and participants for sharing their valuable thoughts and ideas during the online session.

Prominent among those present were HoD, Film Producing, Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, Rabiya Nazki, senior faculty and former HoD MERC, Nasir Mirza; Aijaz-ul-Haq and Shafqut Habib from EMMRC, and other faculty members of MERC.

Prof Sabeha Mufti coordinated the online session while Aga Shahi, staff MERC provided technical support.