AAC observes 57th Foundation Day

Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Friday observed 57th Foundation Day with a pledge to realise vision and carry on the mission of the organisation’s founder Moulana Muhammad Farooq (RA) and his associates.

A statement said the AAC vowed to continue pursuing the cause of truth and realisation of people’s will through peaceful means till the vision of the founders was accomplished.

On the occasion, the statement said, the AAC hailed the selfless and sincere leadership of its founding chairman who laid down his life in pursuance of his vision for his people and paid tributes to him for his contribution in all fields towards betterment of people of Kashmir.

The AAC said the vision of Mirwaiz Moulana Yousuf Shah (RA) and his companions including Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and other colleagues in setting up Muslim Conference who were later exiled was carried forward by the founder in 1964 when he formed Awami Action Committee and pursued the cause till his death in 1990.

The statement said it was Moulana Farooq who for the first time stressed upon tripartite dialogue as a means of peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue and consequently as a guarantee for lasting peace and friendship between India and Pakistan.

The AAC regretted that even after 70 years, India and Pakistan remain hostile to each other and issues were nowhere near resolution while unabated skirmishes between the armies of two nations continue in loss of life.

The AAC reiterated its demand to release its head Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who is under house detention since August 5 and demanded release of all political prisoners languishing in various jails.

The AAC said owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the functions related to its Foundation Day stand cancelled.