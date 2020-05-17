Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 2:11 AM

AAC pays tribute to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq on 30th death anniversary

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 2:11 AM
File Pic of Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq

Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Sunday paid tributes to its founder and religious scholar Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq on his 30th death anniversary

In a statement the AAC also paid tributes to those were killed on May 21 in Hawal. It also paid rich tributes to Abdul Gani Lone on his 18th death anniversary.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

Students can appear in entrance test from home: LPU

ACB Jammu arrest Chairman Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

The organisation said various commemorative functions held every year to pay tribute to the late leader called “Hafta-e-Shahaadat”, which include Majlis-e-Aisaal, Husn-e-Qir’aat competition, blood donation camps , free medical camp, seminars – were deferred in wake of the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention since August last year, the statement said.

“However, the Hurriyat Conference will in a few days decide on the program for May 21 and inform people accordingly,” the statement said.

Latest News
File Pic

COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139; death toll touches 3,163

Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

CRPF jawan, policeman injured in encounter with militants in Srinagar

Release wages of ReT, SSA teachers: Saroori

It said late Moulvi Farooq was the son of the soil who dedicated his whole life to carrying forward the mission of his predecessors, propagating Islamic teaching and values among the masses of J&K, and tirelessly striving so that political will of people of J&K was realised.

“He was a great advocate of peace for people of subcontinent and he believed it was the key to its prosperity. Tragically, while pursuing this mission, he sacrificed his life on 21 May 1990 at the young age of 46 and Kashmir lost a great visionary and selfless leader,” the statement said.

ACC appealed people to remember life and sacrifice of Molvi Farooq on his death anniversary and of those killed during his funeral. 

Related News