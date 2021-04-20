AC blast shatters life of technician

Life was going on smoothly for Javaid Ahmad Baba of Narwara but a mishap shattered his life.

40- year old man, Baba working as Air Conditioner technician, lost his left hand in accidental AC blast at Centaur Hotel on April 16. His other colleague Aamir also received several burn injuries on various parts of body. Both are undergoing treatment at SHMS hospital here.

The duo was working in a private service station at Munwarabad here. They were deputed to Centaur Hotel to repair ACs.

“We had to repair four ACs there. We serviced one AC and had to change compressor of second one. Suddenly there was a blast,” Baba told Greater Kashmir.

Baba lost the left hand on the spot and received several burn injuries on other parts.

“We rushed them to hospital. It was in the hospital that doctors noticed his hand has been lost in the blast. Then we came back to find the hand. It was lying outside a room,” said one of the employees of Centaur Hotel wishing not to be named.

Doctors made all efforts but couldn’t join the mutilated hand—Baba was left handicapped forever.

“I am undergoing medical treatment in hospital. The concerned company has not extended any help. With one hand, I won’t be able to work. I am worried how to feed my family,” Baba said.

Baba has two little children with elder one in class 6 and younger one in class 5. He is the only source of income for his family.

“We want the company to fix a reasonable monthly remuneration for Baba who has lost his hand in line of duty so that he and his family can survive. We also appeal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Ahmad to look into the matter and help the injured on humanitarian basis,” said a group of colleagues of the injured duo.

Aamir Mohidin, another technician has lost tooth and received several burn injuries in the AC blast.

Meanwhile, Police has registered a case and initiated investigations in the matter.