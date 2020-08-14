ACB arrests SI while accepting Rs 3,000 bribe

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) of police station Batmaloo here while accepting bribe from a truck driver.

According to statement, the driver had parked his vehicle near Batamaloo. He was approached by the SI attached to police station Batamaloo who asked the driver to produce the documents of the vehicle.

The complainant showed the relevant documents to the SI but the police officer instead demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 to return the documents, said the statement.

It said the complainant approached ACB, Srinagar with a written complaint to this effect.

“A case (FIR No.09 of 2020) was registered in police station ACB Srinagar. Accordingly a trap was laid near Kaman Post Batamaloo and the Sub inspector who was identified as Farooq Ahmad Abassi of Binyar, Uri Baramulla presently posted in police station Batamaloo was caught red handed while receiving the bribe money of Rs 3,000 in lieu of releasing the documents of the vehicle which he had retained without any reason,” said the statement. Subsequently, after obtaining the police remand, the accused was shifted to police station Shaheed Gunj Srinagar for his lodgment.