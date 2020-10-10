ACB produces charge sheet against 3 LAWDA officials

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) today produced charge sheet against several LAWDA officials in case FIR No.52/2015 of Police Station ACB Kashmir.

“Anticorruption Bureau produced charge sheet before the Court of Special Judge Anticorruption Srinagar in case FIR No.52/2015 U/S 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act Samvat 2006 and section 120-B of RPC against three LAWDA Officers/ Officials namely Shah Sikander Khan (the then Enforcement Officer LAWDA), Mohammad Younus Lala and Ab. Rehman Dar ( both watchers LAWDA) and Ghulam Nabi Hafiz (accused beneficiary) of Pahloo Brein Nishat Srinagar,” ACB said in a statement.

“The instant case was registered in Police Station ABC Central Kashmir Srinagar on 17/12/2015 on the outcome of a verification No.46/2015 wherein it was alleged that the LAWDA Officers/ officials are allowing illegal construction at village Pahloo Nishat without proper building permission by Gh. Nabi Hafiz. During the course of investigation it was found that the officers and officials of Enforcement Wing of LAWDA Srinagar Kashmir have wilfully allowed construction of a single storey residential house without required building permission from competent Authority, by Gh. Nabi Hafiz at Pahloo Brein Nishat Srinagar in gross violation of Building Operations & Control Act of J&K. The concerned accused officers/officials failed miserably to stop/ demolish and to remove the said illegal construction made by accused beneficiary Gh Nabi Hafiz,” it said.

“After carrying out the detailed investigation, it was concluded as proved against the four aforementioned accused persons including three LAWDA Officers / Officials and one owner of the said illegal structure and accordingly prosecution sanction in favour of three public servants was obtained from the competent authority and today the charge sheet against the aforementioned accused persons was produced before the Court of Special Judge Anticorruption Srinagar for judicial determination. The trial of the case is in motion and the next date of hearing is fixed on 23-10-2020,” it added.