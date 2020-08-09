Srinagar, Today's Paper
'Adhere to parking norms'

SMC directs owners of commercial buildings
Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Gazanfar Ali on Sunday directed the owners of commercial buildings to strictly adhere to parking norms within 15 days or face seizures.

The Commissioner directed the commercial buildings owners to free parking spaces within 15 days or they would be sealed by the SMC authorities.

“The owners should install board signage measuring at least 3ft x 2ft, showing the way to such parking space, and reading as ‘PARKING’ along with Srinagar Municipal Corporation Helpline/Grievance telephone number (0194-2474499),” the Commissioner said.

