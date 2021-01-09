Admin dedicates 4-wheel drive vehicle service for patients

District administration Srinagar has dedicated a free transport facility for patients and pregnant ladies to get timely medical services, follow-ups amid inclement weather and slippery road condition.

The administration has set aside ten four-by-four vehicles for the purpose. The service was activated immediately after heavy snowfall disrupted normal life in Kashmir on 6 January, this year, officials said.

“Several people have been benefited by this free service. The service continues in the interest of people in need,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Hanief Balkhi.

Balkhi informed that the initiative was the brainchild of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. “There was difficulty in plying cars amid heavy snowfall. Later, the roads were also slippery. So, district administration took this measure with immediate effect to ensure patients and expected mothers are able to get medical follow ups on time,” he said.

DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that this free service would continue. “People in need just have to contact us on already dedicated helpline numbers. The vehicle reaches at their destination and drops them back after medical check-ups at hospitals and clinics,” he said.

During COVID19 lockdown, Srinagar administration has reached out to more than 7000 pregnant ladies with a package that includes regular checkups and the availability of ambulances, an official said.

The official said that after a team of district administration identified women in need amid pandemic lockdown, the district administration issued 24*7 helpline to facilitate end-to-end assistance, regular medical checks, ambulance services, hospital line-ups as well as counselling and vaccinations.

Srinagar administration has also set up a special helpline to take care of the health related issues with a special focus on patients suffering from kidney ailments, diabetes or cancer, said an official.