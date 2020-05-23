Admin goes tough against profiteers in Srinagar

Following complaints of overpricing, strict crackdown was launched on profiteers across Srinagar on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special teams constituted on the directions of the District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Saturday held rigorous inspections of markets and took strict action against violators.

Market inspections were held across all seven tehsils of the district where profiteers were fined heavily for violations.

While all kinds of stores and shops were inspected, a major focus of the inspection was mutton and chicken sellers.

Over 60 mutton and chicken sellers in areas located across the district were fined for overpricing and other violations.

Executive magistrates of the district-led inspection squads in all tehsils visited the areas across their jurisdictions to implement pricing and other commercial norms.

Taking strict action as instructed against pricing violations the sellers were levied a fine of an aggregate of over Rs 1.5 lakh for overpricing. Several shops were also sealed and owners booked in each tehsil.

Strict instructions were issued to all kinds of business establishments and sellers of essential commodities to ensure strict adherence to approved rates and desist from overcharging failing which would attract strict action under the law.

Strict warnings were also issued to mutton and dealers in all tehsils to ensure strict adherence to approved rates and to desist from overcharging and profiteering.

The DM directed all executive magistrates to ensure all price-violators within their respective jurisdictions were punished both in terms of fines and sealing of their stores.

Choudhary warned all business establishments and sellers against overpricing of essential commodities