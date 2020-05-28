Admin initiates project for conservation of environment

The administration here has initiated a major environmental project around river Jhelum.

The project comprises multiple components ranging from soil and moisture conservation to plantation to environmental education in schools to research-based planning and impact assessment.

This was informed in a meeting convened here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Under the environmental education component of the project all schools up to one km from Jhelum on both sides will be provided a grant of Rs one lakh and environmental clubs of students will be created in them.

The aim is to utilise services of schools and help protect environment and promote advancement of environmental conservation.

Under the soil and moisture conservation component of the project, the administration is providing Rs two crore to Forest department for taking up activities aimed at care for environment.

It involves initiating various activities to protect environment and promote a culture that cares for it and works towards advancement of environmental conservation of the environment.

In order to ensure the project is taken to its logical conclusion the administration has collaborated with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology to guide it.

The SKUAST will provide relevant guidance and will be involved in all relevant efforts — right from the planning to the impact assessment.

The meeting also approved provision of relevant requirements like boats to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to facilitate taking up of works entrusted to them or agencies it might involve as part of this project.

The DC stressed the critical importance of environmental conservation. He said the environmental project as has been initiated was aimed at efforts to ensure just that.

Meanwhile in a separate meeting of the committee for approval of mining plans the mining plans of eight out of 10 mining blocks in the district submitted to Geology and Mining department were approved.

Choudhary emphasised that all efforts and activities must have involvement of local stakeholders and issued directions in the regard so that the livelihood of those associated with it is protected and promoted.