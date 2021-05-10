Administration allows partial reopening of bakery, mutton, poultry shops

In view of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr falling this week, the District Administration Srinagar announced partial reopening of bakery, mutton and poultry shops in Srinagar.

The order reads, partially permissible activities shall be allowed from 8am to 12pm till May 17.

As per the order the partial permissible activities include opening of retail and wholesale grocery shops (excluding multi item departmental stores), milk and dairy products, mandis, shops and street vendors’ dealing with fruit and vegetables only, bakery, meat and chicken shops.

The order further reads that a complete corona curfew in the entire Srinagar district will remain in force from 7 am May 10 to 7 am May 17.

Meanwhile, an official told that the order must be seen under the preview of section 144 Crpc, and assembling of more than five persons won’t be allowed during the relaxation period that is from 8:00 AM to 12 noon.

People seek more relaxations with SOPs

In view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, people of the summer capital have urged the authorities to provide relation in COVID lockdown for making necessary purchases.

Greater Kashmir office received scores of calls wherein people made an appeal to authorities to provide some relaxation.

“Deal of four hours will create chaos and lead to rush. At least till Eid authorities must allow opening of essential shops from 8 am to 6 pm,” said Ghulam Muhammad of Fateh Kadal.

The upcoming Eid is falling on Thursday or Friday, subject to the appearance of Shawal moon.

Locals said that the proper strategy can be adopted to avoid rush and gatherings during these festive days as all the vendors, stall owners and shop keepers cannot be allowed to function at same time.

“People must be allowed to withdraw money from their respective banks as all customers don’t have ATM card facilities,” Bashir Ahmad of Jawahar Nagar said.