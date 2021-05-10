Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 2:55 AM

Administration allows partial reopening of bakery, mutton, poultry shops

To open from 8am to 12pm till May 17; People seek more relaxations with SOPs in view of Eid
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 2:55 AM
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]

In view of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr falling this week, the District Administration Srinagar announced partial reopening of bakery, mutton and poultry shops in Srinagar.

The order reads, partially permissible activities shall be allowed from 8am to 12pm till May 17.

Trending News
File Photo

Advisor Baseer Khan visits screening kiosk at Qazigund toll plaza, Srinagar

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

LG seeks Congress' suggestion on countering COVID-19

Representational Image

Ensure people in micro containment zones get essentials on Eid: NC

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]

Director Health directs CMOs to recruit staff for COVID-19 management

As per the order the partial permissible activities include opening of retail and wholesale grocery shops (excluding multi item departmental stores), milk and dairy products, mandis, shops and street vendors’ dealing with fruit and vegetables only, bakery, meat and chicken shops.

The order further reads that a complete corona curfew in the entire Srinagar district will remain in force from 7 am May 10 to 7 am May 17.

Meanwhile, an official told that the order must be seen under the preview of section 144 Crpc, and assembling of more than five persons won’t be allowed during the relaxation period that is from 8:00 AM to 12 noon.

Latest News
File Photo

Advisor Baseer Khan visits screening kiosk at Qazigund toll plaza, Srinagar

Image used for representational purpose only.

COVID upsurge: SKIMS shuts OPD services

Athrout collaborated with the Srinagar administration to prepare a 100-bed Covid facility named as ‘Oxygen Sarai’ at Hajj House in Srinagar, Thursday, May 06, 2021 [Representational Image]

NGOs, social organisations, volunteers join efforts to pro vide relief among needy

Image used for representational purpose only.

Education Deptt to introduce LMS to monitor teacher, student attendance during online classes

People seek more relaxations with SOPs

In view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, people of the summer capital have urged the authorities to provide relation in COVID lockdown for making necessary purchases.

Greater Kashmir office received scores of calls wherein people made an appeal to authorities to provide some relaxation.

“Deal of four hours will create chaos and lead to rush. At least till Eid authorities must allow opening of essential shops from 8 am to 6 pm,” said Ghulam Muhammad of Fateh Kadal.

The upcoming Eid is falling on Thursday or Friday, subject to the appearance of Shawal moon.

Locals said that the proper strategy can be adopted to avoid rush and gatherings during these festive days as all the vendors, stall owners and shop keepers cannot be allowed to function at same time.

“People must be allowed to withdraw money from their respective banks as all customers don’t have ATM card facilities,” Bashir Ahmad of Jawahar Nagar said.

Related News