Administration making efforts to break COVID chain in Srinagar: DC

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed AijazAsad Monday said that district administration is working on war footing basis to break the chain of corona virus infection in Srinagar.

The DC said this while giving a brief regarding the Covid-19 mitigation measures undertaken by the district administration Srinagar.

Divulging the details, the DC said that the district administration is making all out efforts to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs including wearing of masks, hand hygiene and maintenance of social distancing. He said Corona Curfew has yielded good results so far and decline in Covid positive cases has been seen.

The DC hoped that district administration with support of General public will overcome the situation evolved due to 2nd wave of Covid-19. He said on the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Covid Relief of Rs 1,95,93000 has been released in favour of 19593 Building and other Construction Workers in Srinagar district, besides various other measures have also been taken to strengthen the system to fight the war against Covid-19 and in this regard bed capacity is being augmented at various health facilities and Covid care centers in the city.

Besides these, sufficient availability of oxygen supply has been made by commissioning medical oxygen plants at various health facilities, while more oxygen plants would be added soon to further strengthen the oxygen support system.

He also informed that district Administration Srinagar has started Community Triaging for effective Covid-19 management and in this regard Community Triaging teams are going door to door for better supervision of Covid-19 management at zone-level.

The DC also said that under DRDO a 500 bed hospital is being constructed at Khonmoh in Srinagar which shall be made operational by May 30 to further increase the bed capacity in district.

Meanwhile, the DC Srinagar convened a meeting with all Block/ Zonal Medical Officers to review the control measures put in place by the district administration in mitigating covid-19 pandemic in the district.

During the meeting, the DC was given brief regarding Covid-19 mitigation measures undertaken at block level including Covid vaccination, sampling, testing and progress with regard to Community Triaging in the district.

The DC directed the officers to increase the sampling/ testing of target groups and give focused attention to areas having higher covid positivity rate for early detection, isolation, and medical treatment of COVID patient.