UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:06 AM

Administrative staffers of SMHS Hospital receive vaccine shots

Administrative staffers of SMHS Hospital were vaccinated today for COVID 19.

Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Hussain Chaudhary Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Mir Muneer along with all RMOs and CMOs got vaccinated today.

“All staffers are fine and there has been no adverse reaction. All the frontline warriors must come forth for vaccination and shun myths and negativity regarding the vaccine and go with scientific temper,” Medical Superintendent SMHS Dr Nazir Chaudhary said on to occasion.

