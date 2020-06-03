Adopt notified SOPs: DC Srinagar to all stakeholders

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary convened a series of meetings with stakeholders from different sections with focus on mandatory training of cutting edge level service delivery staff for COVID containment SOPs , testing of key staffers and strict adherence to the social distancing norms among other measures to be ensured.

The meetings were held with association of Health Clubs, officials from Youth Services & Sports Department, Sport Council, Golf Club, Parks and Gardens among others. A meeting was also organised with the owners and management of Restaurant associations.

According to statement, the health and sports clubs in Srinagar have been asked for proper sanitization of premises, adopting SOPs notified, training of staff and mandatory testing of key service personnel during next one week.

The district administration is organising capacity building programme for key staffers of health and sports clubs before opening them to public in near future.

Meanwhile, departments of tourism and floriculture have been asked for maintenance of parks and gardens, training of management staff and devising SOP for management of parks in view of COVID containment requirements.

“Plan for fixed timing, online entry tickets and other options were also discussed in the meeting. The Parks, Gardens, Gymnasium and stadia are closed during the ongoing restrictions. Departments and owners / management were asked to utilise this time for putting necessary arrangements in place as per notified SOPs to ensure social distancing, sanitization and hygiene.”

Further, meeting with restaurant association it was decided to complete compulsory training of service delivery staff and mandatory testing by the weekend for initiating their operations for home delivery, to begin with.

The restaurant association assured to incorporate all norms required to be put in place in view of notified SOPs for COVID containment.

DC Srinagar emphasised on ensuring mass public outreach for ensuring adoption of social distancing norms.

ADC SajjadQadri, Jt Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone and other officers were present in the meeting.