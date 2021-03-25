Advisor Baseer Khan hears public grievances in Srinagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan today convened a Public Darbar at Grievance Cell here to hear the grievances.

During the hearing, more than 150 delegations and individuals participated.

The delegations and individuals apprised the Advisor about the issues and demands pertaining to their areas and sought immediate redressal of same.

A delegation of Jehlum Riverside House Rehabilitation Union apprised the Advisor regarding the order to be issued by DC for allotment of plots to the union members.

The representatives of Salfiya Masjid of Mir Mohalla, Hajam Mohallah, Awanta Bhawan Soura requested Advisor regarding augmentation of electric transformer from 250 KW to 500 KW.

Another delegation of Tourist Facilitators requested for approval of file of tourist facilitators.

A delegation of All Tribal Coordination Committees, Kashmir apprised Advisor regarding the provision of shops to tribal youth at Srigufwara tehsil and Pahalgam. A delegation of Land owners who have donated land to PHE Department for construction of reservoirs in different places also called on Advisor and submitted a memorandum of their demands.

Many other delegations and individuals also called on Advisor Khan regarding different matters pertaining to R&B, PHE, PDD, SMC, PCB, forest, transport, traffic, J&K Bank, JK Women Development Corporation and other departments and submitted their representations to the Advisor.

On the occasion, Advisor Baseer Khan gave passionate hearing to the grievances and demands raised by the deputations and general public.

Meanwhile, Advisor issued on spot directions for the officers and departments for early redressal of these issues of public importance and individual matters.