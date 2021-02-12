Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 11:27 PM

Advisor Baseer Khan holds public grievances camp in Srinagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Friday held a public grievances redressal camp here in which several deputations and individuals apprised him regarding their issues and concerns.

A deputation of Residency Road and Bund Businessmen apprised the Advisor of various issues including maintenance and beautification of Bund, proper maintenance of electric wires hanging haphazardly from poles, parking space and permission for single line parking alongside the Residency road.

Residents of CD block Hazratbal demanded enlisting of Danihama, Mulpaq, Ahal, Burzaama, Inderham aGasoo, Wanihama Payeen and Batapora B with Rural Development Department.

A deputation from Hamadaniah Colony Bemina raised issues regarding non availability of electricity, drinking water and dilapidated condition of drains and roads.

Likewise, several other delegations and individuals called on Advisor and projected different matters pertaining to R&B, PHE, PDD, SMC, PCB, forest, transport, traffic and other departments seeking an early redressal to the same.

Advisor Baseer Khan issued on spot directions to the concerned departments for early redressal of the issues raised by the public delegations and individual during the camp.

