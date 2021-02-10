Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 11:31 PM

Advisor Baseer Khan to hear public grievances on Feb 12

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, will convene a public hearing at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Srinagar on February 12 (Friday) from 10:30 am onwards.

“The public deputations and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of Government, can meet the Advisor at the said venue,” an official statement said.

“It is further informed that the deputations, delegations, individuals or other people who want to meet the Advisor have to seek a prior appointment from his office on following phone numbers 7006223781, 9419000800,” it said.

