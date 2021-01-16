Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 1:47 AM

Advisor Baseer Khan to hear public grievances on Jan 18

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 1:47 AM
File Pic

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, will convene a public hearing at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Srinagar on January 18 (Monday) from 11:30 am onwards.

The public deputations and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of Government, can meet the Advisor at the said venue.

It is further informed that the deputations, delegations, individuals or other people who want to meet the Advisor have to seek a prior appointment from his office on following phone numbers: 9419168268; 7006776586.

“All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health care guidelines and protocols and the deputations should not exceed more than three members in view of the corona pandemic,” an official statement said.

