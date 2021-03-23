Srinagar, Today's Paper
Advisor Baseer Khan to hear public grievances on March 25

File Photo of Baseer Ahmad Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan will convene a public grievance camp at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Srinagar on  March 25th (Thursday) from 1:00 PM onwards.

“The desirous individuals and delegations who intend to meet the Advisor may register themselves on the Phone Numbers 7006223781 or 9419000800.

The public delegations and individuals willing to meet the Advisor have been advised to follow the guidelines and SOPs regarding Covid-19, like wearing  mask and maintaining  social distance at the venue,” an official statement said.

