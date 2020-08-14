Advisor Baseer reviews progress of tourism projects under PMDP

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today held a meeting to review the progress of various projects of the tourism department under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor directed the concerned authorities to work in a coordinated manner and expedite the works of the ongoing projects under PMDP so that they will be completed at an earliest.

The Advisor asked the concerned CEOs to submit a weekly report of their respective jurisdictions about the ongoing projects while directing the authorities to remove any hiccups if any and resume the work on the stalled projects. The officers were directed to ensure the effective follow up of these projects for best possible results.

The Advisor also gave on spot directions to the district authorities to ensure that all the ongoing projects under PMDP are carried out smoothly. The various projects being executed under PMDP include tourist facilities at Tral, Naristan, Harwan, Moharmarg, Anantnag, Burzahama, Rajpora, Uri, Athwajan, Bhagwati Nagar, Sidhra and others areas in Jammu and Kashmir.