Advisor Farooq Khan hears public grievances

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today heard people’s grievances at Grievance Cell, Church Lane here and listened to various issues and demands of public importance.

During the Grievance redressal camp, scores of public delegations and individuals met the Advisor and apprised him about their various issues and demands.

A delegation from Darbagh Harwan demanded construction of play field for the area and they submitted a proposal of land for the same.

Similarly, a deputation of Phak Citizens Welfare Forum met Advisor Khan and submitted a memorandum of demands including establishment of mini fruit mandi, welfare measures for Tribal community in the area, renovation and maintenance of Shrines besides development of sports infrastructure.

A deputation of Sumandri Hall Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee also called on the Advisor put forth their demand of incorporating the Sikhs of Valley in category of Pahari Speaking.

A deputation from Chowdhury Bagh Rainawari projected demand for augumentation of road in the area.

Besides, delegations of J&K Helpers to Supervisors Association, SDA Employees Union, In service and Retired employees of Agro Industries also put forth various issues pertaining to release of 6th pay commission, pensionary benefits and other matters before the Advisor.

While giving patient hearing to grievances brought into his notice, the Advisor assured them that all of their genuine issues would be examined for early redressal.

He also issued on spot directions to concerned authorities to take cognizance of the issues pertaining to their departments.