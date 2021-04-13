Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 10:58 PM

Advisor Khan celebrates Navratra, Baisakhi Festivals

Pays obeisance at Mata Zeastha Devi Temple, Chati Padshahi
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today celebrated the Navratra and Baisakhi festivals here at Srinagar with Hindu and Sikh brethren respectively.

On the occasion the Advisor visited the shrine of Mata Zeastha Devi Mandir situated at the foothills of picturesque Zabarwan. The Advisor was accompanied by Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattoo, DDC Chairman Malik Aftab, Rajesh Gupta and Dr. Kamal Suri.

Speaking on the occasion Advisor Khan extended heartiest congratulations to the entire community of Kashmiri Pandits across the globe on ‘Navreh’ and wished for their peace, progress and prosperity.

While releasing the New Year’s Sapt Reshi calendar he highlighted the role and contribution of Kashmiri Pandits to the religious ethos of the nation. He acclaimed that the community is deeply enrooted in their cultural and traditional bearings therefore the true ambassadors of it wherever they go.

Mayor Srinagar while greeting the KPs assured them that he will provide all the logistic support to the Samaj for its activities here. He said that as announced earlier by government the renovation of Sheetalnath Mandir will be taken up soon on heritage lines.

Special attraction of the function was famous Singer Sonali Dogra who had come from Jammu to perform on this auspicious occasion. She enthralled the audience with her melodious devotional songs.

Pertinent to mention here that the function was organised by Vishva Kashmiri Samaj and anchored by Kiran Wattal the convener of the Samaj. Large number of Kashmiri Pandits participated in the program with great enthusiasm and religious gaiety.

Later on the Advisor visited the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi Rainawari and took part in the celebrations of Baisakhi festival there. He prayed for peace and prosperity of the people of Union Territory and wished that the new year would be free from all the worries and ailments. He prayed for good health, hygiene, happiness and development of all the people of J&K.

