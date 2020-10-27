Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 11:52 PM

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements at Dargah

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 11:52 PM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today convened a meeting to review arrangements for the forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) during which people from all parts of Kashmir converge at the Dargah in large numbers.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DIG Police Central Kashmir, Administrator J&K Muslim Wakaf Board, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Director Health Services Kashmir, Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir, RTO Kashmir, SSP Traffic Srinagar, SP Hazratbal, Officers from Jal Shakti Department Kashmir, JKPCC, R&B, SICOP, Fire and Emergency Services and other concerned.

Trending News

Tourism deptt holds meeting with stakeholders

Entrance Exam for RCP offered by ICP rescheduled

Greater Kashmir

Jha takes oath as Chairman, SWRRA

Representative image

SHO, HC caught red handed while accepting bribe

The management body of Dargah Shrine apprised the Advisor of various issues with regard to arrangements in view of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The meeting was informed that the holy relic (Moi-e-Muqaddas) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) would be displayed during all five prayers during Milad celebration days and this year no night long prayers would be held at the Shrine in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, arrangements being made by several departments for the forthcoming Milad celebrations were reviewed in detail.

The Advisor directed the SMC Commissioner for fumigation and sanitization of the shrine premises after Namaz-e-Isha (Night prayers) and asked the Commissioner to ensure proper sanitation facilities at the historic Dargah besides Jenab Sahab Soura and Kailiashpora shrines.

Related News