UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:15 AM

Advisor Khan reviews coronavirus control efforts

UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:15 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a meeting here Monday to review measures put in place regarding prevention and control of COVID19.

Director, SKIMS, Dr AG Ahnagar; Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid; Director Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Mattoo and Principal SKIMS Hospital Bemina Dr Reyaz Untoo attended the meeting.

The Advisor, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, said health officials must maintain a constant watch on cases and emphasized upon the officers to ensure that guidelines were strictly adhered to.

During the meeting, the officers gave a detailed overview regarding preventive measures and steps taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While stressing on dealing with the situation as per the recommended guidelines, the Advisor sought suggestions from the officers in order to better handling the spread of coronavirus in Kashmir and asked them to put in their best efforts.

The officers expressed satisfaction about the availability of the facilities with regard to medicines and other infrastructure at their respective institutions.

The meeting also discussed the facilities available to the COVID19 patients at the hospitals and asked people to follow all health care guidelines that were being issued from time to time.

