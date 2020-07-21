Advisor Khan reviews Eid-ul-Azha preparations

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting here to review preparations for Eid-ul-Azha in J&K.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, other officers, and representatives from Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Bakers Association Kashmir and Kothedars Association Kashmir were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held in order to find out ways so that Eid preparations were carried while maintaining all the healthcare guidelines in order to contain spread of coronavirus.

Advisor Khan who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir said everybody needs to be cautious and plan accordingly Eid preparations in view of corona pandemic.

The Advisor listened to all the officers and representatives and said that a balance between COVID19 control and economic activity has to be maintained.

“We need to strike a balance between COVID19 related restrictions and opening up of economic activities, and plan to take a calibrated approach in view of Eid-ul-Azha. There will be no compromise on the safety of public,” he said, adding that a decision in this regard will be taken after due consideration to all things.

The representatives from various associations agreed that public needs to take coronavirus more seriously and all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be strictly adhered to in order to contain the virus more effectively.

The representatives from various associations said they would go by the decision of the administration and strictly follow all the protocols issued by the government.