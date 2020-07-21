Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Advisor Khan reviews Eid-ul-Azha preparations

Stresses on balance between COVID19 control and economic activity
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting here to review preparations for Eid-ul-Azha in J&K.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, other officers, and representatives from Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Bakers Association Kashmir and Kothedars Association Kashmir were present in the meeting.

Trending News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

453 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 15711

File Photo

Minor grievously injured in bear attack in Ganderbal

Representational Pic

Five-year-old who had 90 per cent burn injuries dies of COVID 19

Representational Pic

JeM militant module busted in central Kashmir's Budgam, three arrested: Police

The meeting was held in order to find out ways so that Eid preparations were carried while maintaining all the healthcare guidelines in order to contain spread of coronavirus.

Advisor Khan who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir said everybody needs to be cautious and plan accordingly Eid preparations in view of corona pandemic.

The Advisor listened to all the officers and representatives and said that a balance between COVID19 control and economic activity has to be maintained.

Latest News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

453 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 15711

File Photo

Minor grievously injured in bear attack in Ganderbal

Representational Pic

Five-year-old who had 90 per cent burn injuries dies of COVID 19

Representational Pic

JeM militant module busted in central Kashmir's Budgam, three arrested: Police

“We need to strike a balance between COVID19 related restrictions and opening up of economic activities, and plan to take a calibrated approach in view of Eid-ul-Azha. There will be no compromise on the safety of public,” he said, adding that a decision in this regard will be taken after due consideration to all things.

The representatives from various associations agreed that public needs to take coronavirus more seriously and all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be strictly adhered to in order to contain the virus more effectively.

The representatives from various associations said they would go by the decision of the administration and strictly follow all the protocols issued by the government.

Related News