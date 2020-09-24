Advisor Khan reviews facilities at Srinagar shrines

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Thursday visited several shrines here to take stcok of facilities for the devotees.

The Advisor visited shrines of Sufi saints, Hazrat Mir Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) at Sonawar, Asim Shah (RA) and Qasim Shah (RA) at Cheshma Shahi. He was accompanied by officials of Wakf Board.

During his visit, Advisor Khan took stock of the facilities available at the shrines while taking a round of the premises of the shrines and reviewed the facilities being provided to the devotees.

Advisor Khan stressed on the officers to ensure the best possible facilities for the visiting devotees. At Sonawar shrine, he visited the site for construction of the new ablution facilities for men and women.

He directed for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of the residential quarters for staff and security personnel.

The shrine administrators apprised him about the various issues faced by the devotees. The Advisor advised the Wakf officials for taking note of each of the demand and meeting the same on priority basis. He stressed for maintenance of cleanliness and proper upkeep of the shrine and adjacent mosque.

At Hazrat Asim Shah (RA) and Qasim Shah (RA) shrine, Advisor Khan directed the concerned to renovate the existing structure of the shrine on traditional Kashmiri lines.

He asked them to keep the aesthetic of the shrine in due consideration while taking any repair or renovation works. On the occasion, the Advisor prayed for peace, progress and tranquility in J&K and wellbeing of people.