Advisor Khan reviews functioning of SKICC

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer A Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to review functioning of SKICC here.

The meeting was attended by Director SKICC, Javed Bakshi, Executive Engineer, manager administration, in charge operations and in charge housekeeping and other officers.

The meeting discussed works executed under PMDP which include development of tourist facilities at SKICC, development of tourist facilities at Dal Lake and works executed under Swadesh Darshan Scheme (PMDP) like development of floating cafeteria on the Lake at SKICC Ghat.

The Advisor directed the officers concerned to carry out the construction works of highest standard so that the SKICC was upgraded to top notch international level besides pacing up of pending works.

A threadbare discussion was also held over up gradation of kitchen, promotion/sales and marketing conference exhibition and office expenditure, development of building including up gradations of banquet hall, landscaping and audio-visual and SI system.

The Advisor directed the officials to take the plan of revival of auditorium as per the latest modern trend and asked them to engage a consultant for the work.

He also sought list of languishing projects so that the same was taken up at an earliest, besides the officials of SKICC were also directed to furnish the details of liabilities pending with other government departments.

Later, the Advisor also inspected the SKICC lawns and took stock of other developmental works being executed.