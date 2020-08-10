Srinagar, Today's Paper
Advisor Khan stresses on timely resolution of public grievances

Meets several delegations, individuals
Several deputations and individuals on Monday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan here for resolution of their issues and grievances.

A statement said 40 deputations and individuals met Advisor Khan and apprised him of their issues and demands besides seeking an early resolution for the same.

A deputation of Rehbar-e-Khel sought regularization of their services and early resolution of their pending service matters. Another deputation of National Youth Corps (NYC) demanded change in proposal of salary hike besides other benefits.

A deputation of retired police officers demanded removal of pay anomaly while a deputation of Sarpanchs from Baramulla brought several developmental issues and concerns before the Advisor. Similarly, a deputation of NIS Community Coaches demanded continuation of their services and early release of their pending salaries.

Another deputation from Watlab Sopore took up various developmental issues like roads, water supply and electricity with the Advisor and sought immediate redressal. Similarly a deputation of Self Help Group Association apprised the Advisor about various issues being faced by them.

Besides these delegations,  dozens of individuals from Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Rafiabad and other areas also met the Advisor and flagged their issues and grievances before the Advisor and sought early redressal for the same, said the statement.

The Advisor listened to each of them patiently and assured them that all of their genuine demands will be redressed on priority while as several grievances were sent on spot to the relevant departments for their early resolution.

