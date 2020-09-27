Latest News, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Advisor Khan to hear public grievances on Sep 29

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan will convene a public hearing at Grievance Cell here on September 29, from 10 am onwards.

The public deputations and individuals, who wish to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the venue. “All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health care guidelines and deputations should not exceed more than three members in view of the corona pandemic,” said a statement.

