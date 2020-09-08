Advisor Khan to meet people at Srinagar on Sep 10

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan will meet people at Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell here on Thursday, from 10 in the morning to 12 pm, a statement said.

As per the statement it has been informed that the deputations, delegations, individuals or other people who want to meet the Advisor have to seek a prior appointment from his office on phone numbers – 9622749350, 7006166569.

“All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols and the deputations should not exceed more than three members in order to contain the spread of COVID19 pandemic,” said the statement.