Advisor Khan to meet people on Sep 24

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan will meet people at Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell here on September 24, from 10.30 am onwards.

In a statement the authorities informed that the deputations, delegations, individuals or other people who want to meet the Advisor have to seek a prior appointment from his office on phone number: 9622749350.

“All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols and the deputations should not exceed more than three members in order to contain the spread of COVID19 pandemic,” said the statement.

