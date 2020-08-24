Advisor Khan to meet people today

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan will meet people at Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane here on Tuesday.

A statement asked the deputations, delegations, individuals and other people who want to meet the Advisor from 11 am onwards, will have to seek a prior appointment from his office on phone numbers, 7006166569 and 9622749350.

“All such people who will be visiting the LG’s Grievance Cell are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols and the deputations should not exceed more than three members in order to contain spread of COVID19 pandemic,” said the statement.

It said people, individuals and deputations who have already registered with the Advisor’s office can meet him at the venue.