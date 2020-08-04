Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 4, 2020, 11:58 PM

Advisor Khan to meet people

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 4, 2020, 11:58 PM


Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan will meet people from 2 pm to 4 pm on all working days at his office chambers at civil secretariat here.

A statement said deputations, delegations, individuals or other people who want to meet the Advisor have to seek a prior appointment from his office on phone numbers: 2506137 and 7006166569.

The statement said all people are requested to follow health guidelines and protocols strictly while visiting the secretariat to contain the spread of COVID19 pandemic.

