Advisor Khan tours Srinagar, inspects key development projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan Monday visited several areas of Srinagar city to assess the ongoing development and renovation initiatives launched by the Tourism department.

During his visit, the Advisor directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on various projects for their timely completion. He stressed upon the officers for constant monitoring of these projects so that tangible results were achieved on the ground.

The Advisor was accompanied by various officers of Tourism and other allied departments. During his visit to monitor the renovation and up-gradation of the stone building at Old Secretariat, he directed the authorities to expedite the renovation works and complete the pending works within the stipulated time frame.

The overall renovation cost of the building amounts to Rs 1.33 crore and is being executed by the Tourism department. The monument has been declared as a protected site and restoration works were being done to restore it to its pristine glory.

The Advisor also inaugurated 125 KVA Diesel Generator set at the Tourist City Centre at TRC here in presence of Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani. The DG Set would overcome the power peak demand shortages of TRC. He also inspected the high-end tourist bus, parking space and bio-toilets at the Centre.

While speaking on the occasion, he directed the authorities to take accurate steps in order to make best use of the bio-toilets. He said that proper locations should be identified in order to make optimum use of these toilet facilities.

Later, the Advisor also visited Shikara ghats along the Boulevard Road which are being beautified and developed for easy to approach for tourists and Shikarawalas.

He directed the authorities that upgradation and modification works of the ghats should be competed at an earliest for attracting maximum number of tourists to these spots.

He also directed the authorities that other pending ghats should be projected in the next plan.

The Advisor was informed that Tourism department had set-up 22 ghats which were being developed and made easy to approach for tourists.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan also interacted with Shikarawalas who projected their grievances and gave them a patient hearing.

He also visited Hazratbal shrine and inspected various projects which were being executed under Prime Minister’s Development Package.

The ambitious project for the development of the revered shrine and its adjoining areas on the banks of the Dal Lake aims to construct tensile structures for prayers during summer and monsoon, four-laning of shrine entrance, illuminating the shrine complex, separate ablution spaces for men and women, dormitory for devotees, parking complex and library.

The Advisor was informed that works were going in tandem and will be completed within the stipulated time frame. He was also informed that separate ablution spaces for men and women will be completed within four months.

The Advisor also visited Nigeen Club and inspected the works going on there under the PMDP and directed the concerned to pace up the works of parking places, paths and other works.

During his visit, the Advisor impressed upon the officers to work in synergy with each other to remove any difficulties coming in the way of progress of the works.