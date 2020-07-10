Advisor Khan visits Nishat garden

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday directed strict compliance of COVID19 guidelines at public parks.

He made the remarks during his inspection of Nishat garden to see whether the guidelines were being adhered properly.

Khan was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad and other officers.

ON Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir administration re-opened parks and gardens for general public.

During his visit to Nishat, Khan advised people to wear masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing norms both inside and outside gardens and parks.

Maintaining that precautions were very important, the Advisor also directed the authorities to penalize those found violating the precautionary measures.

He directed the officers that all the healthcare guidelines should be strictly adhered to at the gardens for general public.