Srinagar
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 2:36 AM

Advisor Sharma to hear public grievances on Sep 14

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 2:36 AM
File Photo

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma will convene a public hearing at Grievance Cell here on September 14, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

A statement said public deputations and individuals, who wish to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government and have registered themselves with the Grievance Cell can meet the Advisor at the venue. They can also register themselves on the Mobile No: 9622749350.

“All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols in view of the corona pandemic,” said the statement.

