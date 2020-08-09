Srinagar, Today's Paper
Advisor Sharma welcomes SAT Centre for Srinagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma, on Sunday welcomed setting up of Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) Centre in the summer capital Srinagar.

In a statement, while appreciating the move, Advisor said it was for the first time that such Centre has been set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor said the move would provide an opportunity to the student to sit in the prestigious test, which was used by every College in USA and many other countries for making admissions.

He said it would save the students time and resources to travel to other parts of country to appear in the test, which was being held twice a year.

The Advisor also complimented the management of Delhi Public School (DPS) and expressed appreciation for the faculty concerned who participated in setting up of the necessary protocols for making the institute eligible for being a SAT Centre.

It would be highly beneficial to the students of Jammu and Kashmir and would open new vistas for them, the LG said.

